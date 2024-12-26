Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Tunes: A Melodic Tribute at Pithe Puli Festival

Mamata Banerjee's musical talent will be showcased at a concert during the Pithe Puli Festival in Kasba, West Bengal. Featuring 32 of her compositions, the event will highlight her work as a songwriter and composer. Renowned singers will perform her songs, drawing significant attention to the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, will have her musical compositions take the spotlight at a concert in the Kasba area on January 12. The event, which marks the inauguration of the Pithe Puli Festival, is organized by TMC councillor Sushanta Ghosh and will feature 32 of Banerjee's songs.

Renowned singers like Indranil Sen, Sriradha Bandopadhyay, and Manomay Bhattacharya will perform, showcasing Banerjee's talent in songwriting and composition. 'The chief minister's songs are recognized widely and loved,' Ghosh said, 'This concert aims to highlight her musical prowess.'

The five-day festival has gained prominence over the years, with Banerjee's compositions expected to draw even more attendees. Her passion for music is well-known, frequently releasing works during Durga Puja and other occasions, including Christmas. Her latest Christmas song was unveiled at Allen Park on December 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

