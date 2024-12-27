Left Menu

India's Cultural Milestones in 2024: Heritage Triumphs and Transformations

In 2024, India's culture ministry celebrated a series of significant events including the UNESCO World Heritage tag for Ahom dynasty's mound-burial system and transformative plans for British-era buildings in New Delhi. Leadership changes marked the ministry's trajectory, alongside grand cultural showcases like Ayodhya's Ram temple festival and diverse exhibitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:16 IST
The Ahom dynasty's mound-burial system in Assam received UNESCO recognition during the 46th World Heritage Committee session held in New Delhi in 2024, marking a cultural milestone for Northeast India. The recognition is a part of a broader cultural renaissance facilitated by the Indian culture ministry.

India's culture ministry saw notable leadership changes after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Senior BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took charge as Union Culture Minister, succeeding G Kishan Reddy. The ministry also planned significant cultural events, highlighting India's rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

A transformative agreement was signed to convert New Delhi's British-era North and South Blocks into a global cultural landmark. This move towards adaptive reuse aims to bring a fresh perspective to India's built heritage while preserving its historic essence.

