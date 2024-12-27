Manmohan Singh: Architect of Economic Reforms and Environmental Champion

Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, widely regarded as the architect of the country's economic reforms, also made significant contributions to environmental conservation. During his leadership from 2004 to 2014, India introduced the National Action Plan on Climate Change, aimed at addressing global warming through eight core missions.

Notably, Singh's government enacted the Forest Rights Act in 2006, returning the control of forests to tribal communities who have long safeguarded these lands. Under this legislation, millions of land titles have been granted to Scheduled Tribes and traditional forest dwellers.

In addition, the establishment of the National Green Tribunal under Singh's tenure marked a pivotal moment in fast-tracking environmental justice in India. Singh's legacy is one of economic and environmental advancements, characterized by his advocacy for climate justice and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)