Climate Justice: A Dirty Word in Today's Political Climate?

Environmentalist Sunita Narain has raised concerns about the erosion of climate justice amid shifting global politics and trade conflicts. Speaking at the Centre for Science and Environment's Anil Agarwal Dialogue, she criticized US President Donald Trump's policies for worsening the climate change battle.

Narain discussed the historical shift since the 1990s, where wealthy nations outsourced industrial production to countries such as China and India, thus maintaining consumption levels without reducing emissions. She expressed concern over the rising backlash against climate action, with rhetoric demanding jobs and manufacturing to return to richer nations.

The environmental implications are significant, she warned, particularly for the global carbon budget. There is a lack of apology for past appropriations of carbon space, turning 'climate justice' into a contested term. In India, however, environmental issues are gaining traction as influential political topics, with voters prioritizing issues like air quality and water conditions in decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)