A Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh: A Leader's Legacy of Compassion and Economic Vision

In a heartfelt tribute, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim commemorated the late Dr. Manmohan Singh, emphasizing the Indian leader's profound influence as a pivotal force behind India's economic rise. Singh, described as the 'midwife of India's emergence as an economic giant,' was remembered fondly for his acts of kindness during Anwar's imprisonment.

Anwar recounted how Singh, during his years as Leader of the Opposition, extended an offer of scholarships for Anwar's children while he was in jail. Although Anwar declined, the gesture left a lasting impression. Singh's extraordinary humanity and generosity were highlighted as defining traits that inspired those who knew him.

Describing the overwhelming grief at Singh's passing, Anwar stated that Singh's legacy as both a statesman and friend would inspire generations to come. Singh's quiet magnanimity and steadfast character remain etched in the hearts of those he touched, serving as a testament to his life's work and friendships.

