Left Menu

Unveiling the Power: Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Teaser Releases

Salman Khan's highly-anticipated movie 'Sikandar', directed by A R Murugadoss, released its teaser, showcasing Khan in his iconic action hero element. Initially set for release on Khan's birthday, it was postponed due to the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The movie, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will hit theatres on Eid 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 17:34 IST
Unveiling the Power: Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Teaser Releases
Salman Khan
  • Country:
  • India

A teaser for Salman Khan's much-awaited film, 'Sikandar', was unveiled this Saturday, exuding charisma and his signature style.

The movie, directed by A R Murugadoss and featuring Khan in the lead role, promises intense action and drama, as seen in the teaser clip.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is a tribute to Khan's fans and will be released during Eid 2025, simultaneously marking a collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
2
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
3
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024