Unveiling the Power: Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Teaser Releases
Salman Khan's highly-anticipated movie 'Sikandar', directed by A R Murugadoss, released its teaser, showcasing Khan in his iconic action hero element. Initially set for release on Khan's birthday, it was postponed due to the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The movie, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will hit theatres on Eid 2025.
A teaser for Salman Khan's much-awaited film, 'Sikandar', was unveiled this Saturday, exuding charisma and his signature style.
The movie, directed by A R Murugadoss and featuring Khan in the lead role, promises intense action and drama, as seen in the teaser clip.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is a tribute to Khan's fans and will be released during Eid 2025, simultaneously marking a collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna.
