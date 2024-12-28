Unveiling the Power: Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Teaser Releases

A teaser for Salman Khan's much-awaited film, 'Sikandar', was unveiled this Saturday, exuding charisma and his signature style.

The movie, directed by A R Murugadoss and featuring Khan in the lead role, promises intense action and drama, as seen in the teaser clip.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is a tribute to Khan's fans and will be released during Eid 2025, simultaneously marking a collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna.

(With inputs from agencies.)