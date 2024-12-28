Reviving Ancestral Wisdom: Embracing Sustainable Development in India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the importance of sustainable development, remarking that this concept is an inheritance from India's forefathers, not just a borrowed global idea. He urged the younger generation to uphold this tradition for continued development while speaking at an event commemorating the birth anniversary of Shankar Dayal Singh.

Sinha criticized the modern lifestyle's reliance on artificially created desires, cautioning against the trend he perceives as detracting from actual necessities. He drew attention to a worrying trend in the West where hoarding disorder is rampant, leading to the rise of coaching centers in the U.S. that train individuals on minimalistic lifestyles, often at a hefty price.

Stressing the need for equilibrium, Sinha asserted the necessity of merging scientific and spiritual growth to drive India towards development. He underlined the nation's resilience against extremism, advocating for a synergy between various facets of society to navigate the fine line between needs and desires.

(With inputs from agencies.)