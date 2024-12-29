Left Menu

Miraculous Rescue: Fishermen Triumph After Cargo Ship Collision

A fishing boat sank off Mumbai's Malad area after being hit by a cargo ship but was retrieved without injuries. The boat, owned by Madh Koliwada's resident, was salvaged by a local rescue team, Savati, with help from Navy and Coast Guard personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 15:15 IST
Miraculous Rescue: Fishermen Triumph After Cargo Ship Collision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident off Mumbai's Malad coast, a fishing boat owned by resident Hemdeep Harishchandra Tipri sank after colliding with a cargo ship in the early hours of Sunday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The quick actions of a local rescue team, comprising eight vessels, alongside Navy and Coast Guard personnel, ensured that the boat was safely retrieved. The group, named Savati, swiftly brought the boat back to shore.

Police officials confirmed that a sailor on board was rescued by the Savati team. This heroic collaboration highlights community solidarity in the face of maritime emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024