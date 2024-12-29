Miraculous Rescue: Fishermen Triumph After Cargo Ship Collision
A fishing boat sank off Mumbai's Malad area after being hit by a cargo ship but was retrieved without injuries. The boat, owned by Madh Koliwada's resident, was salvaged by a local rescue team, Savati, with help from Navy and Coast Guard personnel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 15:15 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic incident off Mumbai's Malad coast, a fishing boat owned by resident Hemdeep Harishchandra Tipri sank after colliding with a cargo ship in the early hours of Sunday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The quick actions of a local rescue team, comprising eight vessels, alongside Navy and Coast Guard personnel, ensured that the boat was safely retrieved. The group, named Savati, swiftly brought the boat back to shore.
Police officials confirmed that a sailor on board was rescued by the Savati team. This heroic collaboration highlights community solidarity in the face of maritime emergencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Navy Chief Embarks on Strategic Indonesia Visit to Bolster Maritime Ties
Heroic Navy Rescue: Airlifting Lifeline in the Sky
Indian Navy and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Sign MoU to Boost Defence Logistics Education and Research
Norway Bolsters Ukrainian Navy with Strategic Funding
Strategic Alliance: Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Partners with Indian Navy