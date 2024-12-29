Miraculous Rescue: Fishermen Triumph After Cargo Ship Collision

In a dramatic incident off Mumbai's Malad coast, a fishing boat owned by resident Hemdeep Harishchandra Tipri sank after colliding with a cargo ship in the early hours of Sunday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The quick actions of a local rescue team, comprising eight vessels, alongside Navy and Coast Guard personnel, ensured that the boat was safely retrieved. The group, named Savati, swiftly brought the boat back to shore.

Police officials confirmed that a sailor on board was rescued by the Savati team. This heroic collaboration highlights community solidarity in the face of maritime emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)