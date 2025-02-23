Left Menu

Sri Lankan Navy Cracks Down on Indian Fishermen Intrusion

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 32 Indian fishermen and seized their boats for allegedly entering Sri Lankan waters. This incident adds to the ongoing fishing rights dispute between India and Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan Navy aims to protect local fishermen’s livelihoods by preventing illegal fishing practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 23-02-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 19:58 IST
Sri Lankan Navy Cracks Down on Indian Fishermen Intrusion
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan Navy announced on Sunday the capture of 32 Indian fishermen and the seizure of five fishing boats for allegedly encroaching into the island nation's territorial waters.

In an operation north of Mannar, conducted in the early hours, the Navy seized the vessels, highlighting their commitment to preventing illegal fishing activities that threaten the livelihoods of local fishermen.

Having apprehended 131 Indian fishermen so far this year, the Navy continues to reinforce maritime borders and engage in legal proceedings to curb these incursions, amidst ongoing diplomatic exchanges between India and Sri Lanka over maritime rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

