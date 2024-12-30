Left Menu

Kerala's 2024: Landslides, Political Shifts, and Cinematic Revelations

In 2024, Kerala witnessed devastating landslides, political shifts with Congress' triumph and BJP's breakthrough, and revelations of sexual abuse in the Malayalam cinema. The landslides highlighted inadequate disaster management, while the political scene saw Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's victory. Cultural loss marked the end with MT Vasudevan Nair's passing.

In 2024, Kerala witnessed a series of impactful events, from natural disasters to political upheavals and cultural revelations.

Devastating landslides in Wayanad underlined the urgent need for enhanced disaster management, as the region grappled with over 200 fatalities and widespread displacement due to torrential rains.

The political landscape saw a significant shift as Congress secured a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls, while the BJP celebrated its first electoral win in Kerala with actor-politician Suresh Gopi.

Revelations from the Justice Hema Committee report exposed deep-seated issues within the Malayalam film industry, leading to the dissolution of AMMA's executive committee.

Tragedy struck culturally with the death of acclaimed writer MT Vasudevan Nair, leaving a profound void in Malayalam literature and cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

