Kerala's 2024: Landslides, Political Shifts, and Cinematic Revelations

In 2024, Kerala witnessed a series of impactful events, from natural disasters to political upheavals and cultural revelations.

Devastating landslides in Wayanad underlined the urgent need for enhanced disaster management, as the region grappled with over 200 fatalities and widespread displacement due to torrential rains.

The political landscape saw a significant shift as Congress secured a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls, while the BJP celebrated its first electoral win in Kerala with actor-politician Suresh Gopi.

Revelations from the Justice Hema Committee report exposed deep-seated issues within the Malayalam film industry, leading to the dissolution of AMMA's executive committee.

Tragedy struck culturally with the death of acclaimed writer MT Vasudevan Nair, leaving a profound void in Malayalam literature and cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)