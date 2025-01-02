Subodh Bhave's Musical Marvel: Reviving Marathi Fairytales with 'Sangeet Manapmaan'

Actor-director Subodh Bhave has realized a long-held ambition with his latest film, "Sangeet Manapmaan," a Marathi musical fairytale adapted from Krushnaji Prabhakar Khadilkar's renowned 1911 play. The film's trailer, launched by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, sets the stage for its theatrical release on January 10.

Inspired by the dearth of fairytale narratives in Marathi cinema, Bhave teamed up with celebrated musicians Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to craft this tale. The narrative follows loyal soldier Dhairyadhar and proud princess Bhamini as they navigate love and betrayal, set against Maharashtra's cultural landscape.

Bhave faced challenges in adapting the play, aiming to enhance character arcs and dramatic moments. "Sangeet Manapmaan" features an ensemble cast, carefully selected for their roles, with Vaidehi Parshurami tackling physically demanding scenes. The film, presented by Jio Studios, promises to usher in a new era of Marathi storytelling.

