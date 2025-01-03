Left Menu

Andrew Garfield Sets Record Straight on Spider-Man 4 Speculations

Andrew Garfield has dispelled rumors regarding his potential involvement in 'Spider-Man 4', citing his previous denial of a similar rumor only to appear in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. While open to future franchise roles, Garfield has not committed to any projects at the moment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-01-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 11:56 IST
Andrew Garfield Sets Record Straight on Spider-Man 4 Speculations
Andrew Garfield
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British star Andrew Garfield has officially quashed the swirling rumors about his participation in Marvel Studios' anticipated movie 'Spider-Man 4'.

Despite acknowledging the skepticism of fans due to his surprise appearance in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Garfield maintains that he isn't involved in the upcoming Spider-Man installment.

Though not committing to 'Spider-Man 4', the actor hasn't ruled out joining big franchises in the future, provided they align with his personal values and goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025