Andrew Garfield Sets Record Straight on Spider-Man 4 Speculations

British star Andrew Garfield has officially quashed the swirling rumors about his participation in Marvel Studios' anticipated movie 'Spider-Man 4'.

Despite acknowledging the skepticism of fans due to his surprise appearance in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Garfield maintains that he isn't involved in the upcoming Spider-Man installment.

Though not committing to 'Spider-Man 4', the actor hasn't ruled out joining big franchises in the future, provided they align with his personal values and goals.

