Andrew Garfield Sets Record Straight on Spider-Man 4 Speculations
Andrew Garfield has dispelled rumors regarding his potential involvement in 'Spider-Man 4', citing his previous denial of a similar rumor only to appear in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. While open to future franchise roles, Garfield has not committed to any projects at the moment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-01-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 11:56 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British star Andrew Garfield has officially quashed the swirling rumors about his participation in Marvel Studios' anticipated movie 'Spider-Man 4'.
Despite acknowledging the skepticism of fans due to his surprise appearance in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Garfield maintains that he isn't involved in the upcoming Spider-Man installment.
Though not committing to 'Spider-Man 4', the actor hasn't ruled out joining big franchises in the future, provided they align with his personal values and goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
