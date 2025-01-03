Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Spiritual Call for Uttar Pradesh's Prosperity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted traditional rituals at Gorakhnath Temple, performing 'rudrabhishek' and offering prayers to Lord Shiva. The ceremony included chanting Vedic mantras and using sacred materials. The aim was to seek well-being and prosperity for the state's people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 03-01-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 14:33 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a spiritual ceremony at the revered Gorakhnath Temple on Friday, according to a state government release. During his visit, Adityanath performed the 'rudrabhishek' rite, a revered Hindu ritual that included a havan, aimed at invoking blessings from Lord Shiva for the prosperity and welfare of Uttar Pradesh.

The ritual proceedings saw the recitation of Vedic mantras echoing through the temple as Adityanath offered sacred items such as 'bilva patra,' lotus flowers, and 'durva' to the deity. In addition to these offerings, he utilized a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and holy water sourced from notable pilgrimage sites around the country.

The temple's ceremonial activities reached their conclusion as experienced priests chanted mantras, sealing the prayers and marking a spiritual call for peace and progression within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

