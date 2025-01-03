Yogi Adityanath's Spiritual Call for Uttar Pradesh's Prosperity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a spiritual ceremony at the revered Gorakhnath Temple on Friday, according to a state government release. During his visit, Adityanath performed the 'rudrabhishek' rite, a revered Hindu ritual that included a havan, aimed at invoking blessings from Lord Shiva for the prosperity and welfare of Uttar Pradesh.

The ritual proceedings saw the recitation of Vedic mantras echoing through the temple as Adityanath offered sacred items such as 'bilva patra,' lotus flowers, and 'durva' to the deity. In addition to these offerings, he utilized a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and holy water sourced from notable pilgrimage sites around the country.

The temple's ceremonial activities reached their conclusion as experienced priests chanted mantras, sealing the prayers and marking a spiritual call for peace and progression within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)