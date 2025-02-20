Uttar Pradesh 2025-26 Budget: A Visionary Roadmap for Prosperity

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented the state Budget for 2025-26, aligning it with the 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah' principles and dedicated to India's Sanatan culture. He highlighted its importance during the Amrit Mahotsav of the Indian Constitution's implementation and the establishment of Uttar Pradesh in 1950.

Adityanath emphasized that the Budget focuses on uplifting youth, women, and farmers. The clear vision is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priorities for marginalized sections. The CM is optimistic that the state's double-engine government will propel economic growth through the 5T mantra: Trade, Tourism, Technology, Tradition, and Talent.

The Rs 8,08,736-crore Budget includes plans for achieving a one-trillion-dollar economy and establishing a cultural center in Lucknow to honor B R Ambedkar's legacy, thereby supporting constitutional values. The Budget sets a strategic course for the state's growth, focusing on social equity and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)