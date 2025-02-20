Uttar Pradesh Budget Session: A Commitment to Prosperity and Development
Uttar Pradesh's CM Yogi Adityanath and Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna emphasize a budget centered on state development ahead of its presentation. They call for opposition support for a productive session. The government promises a focus on increasing prosperity and addressing welfare issues state-wide.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move towards economic growth, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a cabinet meeting on Thursday, prepping for the impending state budget presentation. Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna highlighted CM Yogi's singular focus: driving prosperity across the state with no personal agenda involved.
Speaking before the budget session, Khanna stressed the aim to enhance the per capita income and serve the welfare of all 25 crore residents of Uttar Pradesh. The budget size remains undisclosed, awaiting revelation in the Vidhan Sabha. The minister performed prayers before attending the budget session, the outcome of which is highly anticipated.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak assured the forthcoming budget would unequivocally concentrate on development, marking it as a historic milestone. Meanwhile, Minister Sanjay Nishad urged the opposition to constructively voice public concerns in a democratic manner during the session, inviting meaningful discourse for the state's advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Proposes U.S. Ownership and Redevelopment of Gaza Strip
Trump's Bold Plan: U.S. Economic Development in Gaza
Trump Proposes Bold Takeover and Development of Gaza
Delhi Votes: Real Development vs. Empty Promises
Early Childhood Development: A Lifeline for Displaced Children and Their Caregivers