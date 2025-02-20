Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Budget Session: A Commitment to Prosperity and Development

Uttar Pradesh's CM Yogi Adityanath and Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna emphasize a budget centered on state development ahead of its presentation. They call for opposition support for a productive session. The government promises a focus on increasing prosperity and addressing welfare issues state-wide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:38 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath chairs a cabinet meeting ahead of the presentation of the state budget today. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move towards economic growth, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a cabinet meeting on Thursday, prepping for the impending state budget presentation. Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna highlighted CM Yogi's singular focus: driving prosperity across the state with no personal agenda involved.

Speaking before the budget session, Khanna stressed the aim to enhance the per capita income and serve the welfare of all 25 crore residents of Uttar Pradesh. The budget size remains undisclosed, awaiting revelation in the Vidhan Sabha. The minister performed prayers before attending the budget session, the outcome of which is highly anticipated.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak assured the forthcoming budget would unequivocally concentrate on development, marking it as a historic milestone. Meanwhile, Minister Sanjay Nishad urged the opposition to constructively voice public concerns in a democratic manner during the session, inviting meaningful discourse for the state's advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

