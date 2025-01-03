Pioneering Path of Equality: Honoring Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the state's dedication to equality, inspired by 19th-century reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, during an event commemorating Savitribai's birth anniversary. The celebration took place in Naigaon, Satara district, with leaders like NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal attending.

Fadnavis announced plans to ensure women's empowerment, including maintaining a 33% reservation for women in the state. The government will support educational initiatives and commit funds for Savitribai Phule's memorial. The goal is to honor her by the 200th anniversary in six years. The government aims to increase 'Lakhpati Didis' households, boosting economic self-reliance among women.

Bhujbal recounted obstacles faced by Savitribai Phule, emphasizing ongoing challenges in women's education. He urged the reinstatement of awards in her name and the expedited completion of the Bhide Wada project. The first girls' school, started by the Phules, symbolizes their lasting legacy and dedication to social reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)