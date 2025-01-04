Tragedy on Bourbon Street: A Day of Mourning in New Orleans
New Orleans mourns after a truck attack on Bourbon Street killed 14 and left many injured. Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the attacker, was inspired by ISIS. President Biden plans a visit to provide solace. The event has heightened security concerns ahead of Mardi Gras and the Super Bowl.
The usually festive Bourbon Street in New Orleans was subdued as mourners left flowers and candles at the site of a deadly truck attack that claimed 14 lives. Authorities heightened security in the French Quarter ahead of Mardi Gras and the Super Bowl while 13 victims remained hospitalized.
Authorities identified the assailant as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a former Army soldier from Texas. He allegedly expressed ISIS sympathies online before driving into the crowd. Jabbar was killed in a shootout with police. President Biden and the First Lady plan to visit New Orleans, offering condolences to those affected.
The attack underscores renewed terrorism threats, prompting the FBI to investigate further. Meanwhile, security measures have been ramped up as New Orleans approaches major public events like the Carnival season and the Super Bowl next month. Residents grieve for the victims, including an aspiring nurse and a former football star.
(With inputs from agencies.)
