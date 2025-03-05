Russian Forces Foil Islamic State Attack in Dagestan
Russian anti-terrorism units successfully thwarted an imminent attack by Islamic State militants in Dagestan. The operation resulted in the deaths of four insurgents who planned to target a regional interior ministry branch. Remarkably, there were no casualties among civilians or security forces.
In a decisive operation, Russian anti-terrorism units neutralized four Islamic State militants in Dagestan, as per reports by a Russian news agency on Wednesday.
The National Anti-terrorism Committee disclosed that the militants were on the verge of executing an attack against a regional interior ministry branch.
No casualties were reported among civilians or law enforcement personnel, according to the TASS agency.
