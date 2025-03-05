Left Menu

Russian Forces Foil Islamic State Attack in Dagestan

Russian anti-terrorism units successfully thwarted an imminent attack by Islamic State militants in Dagestan. The operation resulted in the deaths of four insurgents who planned to target a regional interior ministry branch. Remarkably, there were no casualties among civilians or security forces.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive operation, Russian anti-terrorism units neutralized four Islamic State militants in Dagestan, as per reports by a Russian news agency on Wednesday.

The National Anti-terrorism Committee disclosed that the militants were on the verge of executing an attack against a regional interior ministry branch.

No casualties were reported among civilians or law enforcement personnel, according to the TASS agency.

