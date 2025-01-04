Jimmy Carter's Final Journey: A Tribute to a Remarkable Life

The six-day observances honoring former President Jimmy Carter will commence on Saturday in Georgia, where he passed away on December 29 at the age of 100. The ceremonies will begin in Americus, Georgia, reflecting Carter's journey from local politics to global humanitarian efforts.

On Saturday afternoon, the motorcade will proceed through significant locations in Plains, Georgia, including Carter's family farm and former campaign headquarters. The motorcade will then transition to Atlanta, where Carter held political office, before continuing on to Washington, D.C., for a national memorial service.

In Washington, Carter's remains will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda, with a funeral scheduled at the Washington National Cathedral. The journey will conclude with his interment in Plains beside his wife, Rosalynn Carter, in a private service at Maranatha Baptist Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)