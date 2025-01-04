Jimmy Carter's Final Journey: A Tribute to a Remarkable Life
The six-day funeral observances for former President Jimmy Carter start Saturday in Georgia. Events reflect his political rise and humanitarian legacy. The motorcade will pass significant personal landmarks before Carter lies in repose in Atlanta, followed by a national rite in Washington, culminating in his burial in Plains.
- Country:
- United States
The six-day observances honoring former President Jimmy Carter will commence on Saturday in Georgia, where he passed away on December 29 at the age of 100. The ceremonies will begin in Americus, Georgia, reflecting Carter's journey from local politics to global humanitarian efforts.
On Saturday afternoon, the motorcade will proceed through significant locations in Plains, Georgia, including Carter's family farm and former campaign headquarters. The motorcade will then transition to Atlanta, where Carter held political office, before continuing on to Washington, D.C., for a national memorial service.
In Washington, Carter's remains will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda, with a funeral scheduled at the Washington National Cathedral. The journey will conclude with his interment in Plains beside his wife, Rosalynn Carter, in a private service at Maranatha Baptist Church.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Resolution Calls for ICJ Opinion on Israel's Humanitarian Obligations
Sweden Shifts Strategy in Gaza Humanitarian Aid
UAE Boosts Global Humanitarian Efforts with New Initiatives
Abkhazia's Power Struggle: A Looming Humanitarian Crisis
Sudan’s El Fasher siege: UN humanitarians killed as refugee crisis intensifies