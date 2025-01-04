Left Menu

Jimmy Carter's Final Journey: A Tribute to a Remarkable Life

The six-day funeral observances for former President Jimmy Carter start Saturday in Georgia. Events reflect his political rise and humanitarian legacy. The motorcade will pass significant personal landmarks before Carter lies in repose in Atlanta, followed by a national rite in Washington, culminating in his burial in Plains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 04-01-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 11:24 IST
Jimmy Carter's Final Journey: A Tribute to a Remarkable Life
  • Country:
  • United States

The six-day observances honoring former President Jimmy Carter will commence on Saturday in Georgia, where he passed away on December 29 at the age of 100. The ceremonies will begin in Americus, Georgia, reflecting Carter's journey from local politics to global humanitarian efforts.

On Saturday afternoon, the motorcade will proceed through significant locations in Plains, Georgia, including Carter's family farm and former campaign headquarters. The motorcade will then transition to Atlanta, where Carter held political office, before continuing on to Washington, D.C., for a national memorial service.

In Washington, Carter's remains will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda, with a funeral scheduled at the Washington National Cathedral. The journey will conclude with his interment in Plains beside his wife, Rosalynn Carter, in a private service at Maranatha Baptist Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025