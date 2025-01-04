Left Menu

Blue Horizons: A Dive into the Hue's Artistic Influence

The 'Blue Horizons' exhibition, organized by Arushi Arts Gallery, showcases the impactful role of the color blue in art history. Featuring works from renowned artists such as K G Subramanyan and Shobha Broota, it highlights blue's influence across various cultures and time periods, continuing its legacy in modern Indian art.

An exhibition at Arushi Arts Gallery, titled 'Blue Horizons', delves into the significance of the color blue in art history. Featuring nearly 40 artists, the show portrays the diverse interpretations and inspirations derived from the color, from ancient civilizations to modern Indian art.

The exhibition includes pieces from noted artists K G Subramanyan, Shobha Broota, and many others, reflecting blue's longstanding presence in artistic expression. Curator Santhosh Sadrak emphasizes its impact, highlighting influences from Giotto to Vincent van Gogh and Picasso’s 'Blue Period'.

This artistic journey spans global cultures and eras, showcasing blue’s role in interpreting human experiences and emotions. Payal Kapoor, owner of Arushi Arts, adds that the theme offers a poetic lens on life and art. 'Blue Horizons' will be on display until February 10.

