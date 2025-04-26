Karnataka CM Criticizes PM Modi Over Pahalgam Terror Strike Response
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah criticized PM Modi for 'fooling people' regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. He stressed the need for stringent security measures and cooperation with the Centre on handling Pakistani nationals. The CM believes that the attack was due to a security lapse.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deceiving the public concerning the Pahalgam terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir.
Siddaramaiah noted that the prime minister skipped an all-party meeting convened by the Centre post-attack and instead attended a Bihar election rally.
He urged for stringent security measures, not war, emphasizing that peace and protection should be prioritized with the Centre's cooperation on returning Pakistani nationals.
