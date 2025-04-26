Left Menu

Karnataka CM Criticizes PM Modi Over Pahalgam Terror Strike Response

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah criticized PM Modi for 'fooling people' regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. He stressed the need for stringent security measures and cooperation with the Centre on handling Pakistani nationals. The CM believes that the attack was due to a security lapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-04-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 15:08 IST
Karnataka CM Criticizes PM Modi Over Pahalgam Terror Strike Response
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deceiving the public concerning the Pahalgam terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir.

Siddaramaiah noted that the prime minister skipped an all-party meeting convened by the Centre post-attack and instead attended a Bihar election rally.

He urged for stringent security measures, not war, emphasizing that peace and protection should be prioritized with the Centre's cooperation on returning Pakistani nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025