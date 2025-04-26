Decades-Old Mazar Demolition Sparks Controversy

The administration of Uttarakhand's Government Doon Medical College and Hospital recently executed the demolition of a 'mazar' that had stood on its campus for decades. Utilizing JCB excavators, the process was concluded under tight police supervision, following a resident's complaint and official review of its legality.

The presence of the 'mazar', which even saw patients offering prayers for recovery, was noted as causing inconvenience to hospital visitors. The removal is part of a larger state initiative targeting illegal religious structures, being implemented over the past two years.

Reactions to the demolition have been varied. State Congress vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana criticized the government's approach, labeling it a tactic for sowing division. The 'mazar', believed to be under the Waqf Board, has raised questions over jurisdiction in declaring it illegal.

