Nicole Kidman's Emotional Tribute at Palm Springs Film Festival

In a poignant moment at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival, Nicole Kidman was moved to tears as she accepted the international star award from Jamie Lee Curtis. The acclaimed actress took the opportunity to honor her late mother, dedicating the award to her memory amid much applause from the audience.

Kidman thanked 'Babygirl' director Halina Reijn for casting her in the film, acknowledging her ongoing struggle with grief following her mother's passing. She expressed regret at not being able to make the dedication at the Venice Film Festival and emphasized the impact her parents had on her career.

Despite her tears, Kidman shared, "My whole career has been for my mom and dad, who are no longer with us." She reaffirmed her commitment to her craft and the film community, expressing gratitude for the joy it brings her and the opportunity to share that joy with audiences worldwide.

