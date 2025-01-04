Left Menu

Nicole Kidman's Emotional Tribute at Palm Springs Film Festival

Nicole Kidman became emotional while accepting the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival's international star award. She dedicated the award to her late mother and expressed her ongoing grief. Kidman thanked filmmaker Halina Reijn and conveyed her enduring passion for acting and gratitude towards the film community.

Nicole Kidman's Emotional Tribute at Palm Springs Film Festival
Nicole Kidman (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a poignant moment at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival, Nicole Kidman was moved to tears as she accepted the international star award from Jamie Lee Curtis. The acclaimed actress took the opportunity to honor her late mother, dedicating the award to her memory amid much applause from the audience.

Kidman thanked 'Babygirl' director Halina Reijn for casting her in the film, acknowledging her ongoing struggle with grief following her mother's passing. She expressed regret at not being able to make the dedication at the Venice Film Festival and emphasized the impact her parents had on her career.

Despite her tears, Kidman shared, "My whole career has been for my mom and dad, who are no longer with us." She reaffirmed her commitment to her craft and the film community, expressing gratitude for the joy it brings her and the opportunity to share that joy with audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

