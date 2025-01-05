Left Menu

Legacy of Peace: Remembering Nagasaki Survivor Shigemi Fukahori

Shigemi Fukahori, a Nagasaki atomic bombing survivor, passed away at 93. A lifelong advocate for peace, he shared his experiences to inspire others. Remarkably silent about his trauma for years, a trip to Spain helped him open up. A memorial service will be held at Urakami Church.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 05-01-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 15:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Shigemi Fukahori, who survived the 1945 Nagasaki atomic bombing and became a dedicated peace advocate, passed away at the age of 93. He died of natural causes in Nagasaki, confirmed by the Urakami Catholic Church, a location he frequented for daily prayers.

Fukahori was just 14 years old when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Nagasaki on August 9, 1945, decimating his family and tens of thousands of others. Decades later, a shared moment with a Guernica survivor helped him begin speaking out about the horrors he witnessed.

His work included speaking to students about peace and presenting a wreath to Pope Francis during a 2019 visit. Fukahori pledged to advocate for Nagasaki as the last atomic bomb site. His funeral will take place at Urakami Church, with his daughter attending on behalf of the family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

