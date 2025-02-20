Pope Francis on the Mend: A Tale of Resilience

Pope Francis is making progress in his recovery from pneumonia, according to the Vatican. The pontiff was reported eating breakfast out of bed Thursday morning after experiencing a restful night at the hospital.

A Vatican spokesperson confirmed a 'slight improvement' in inflammation indices following new blood tests. Diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs and a polymicrobial infection, the 88-year-old leader has been on a regimen of antibiotics and cortisone.

Given Pope Francis's existing health issues, including a history of respiratory problems, pneumonia presents a significant risk. Despite these challenges, he remains optimistic, as noted by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni during her recent visit.

