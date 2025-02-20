Left Menu

Pope Francis on the Mend: A Tale of Resilience

Pope Francis is showing signs of recovery from pneumonia with improved inflammation indices. Despite his fragile health, the 88-year-old pontiff remains in good spirits, keeping a positive attitude. Visiting Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni noted his upbeat demeanor. Treatments include antibiotics for pneumonia and asthmatic bronchitis.

Pope Francis is making progress in his recovery from pneumonia, according to the Vatican. The pontiff was reported eating breakfast out of bed Thursday morning after experiencing a restful night at the hospital.

A Vatican spokesperson confirmed a 'slight improvement' in inflammation indices following new blood tests. Diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs and a polymicrobial infection, the 88-year-old leader has been on a regimen of antibiotics and cortisone.

Given Pope Francis's existing health issues, including a history of respiratory problems, pneumonia presents a significant risk. Despite these challenges, he remains optimistic, as noted by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni during her recent visit.

