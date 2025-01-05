Left Menu

Agarwal Community: Pioneers of India's Socio-Economic Transformation

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlights the significant contributions of the Agarwal community in India's socio-economic transformation. He praises the community's efforts in mainstreaming marginalized individuals and fostering inclusive growth, citing their role in the freedom struggle and various philanthropic endeavors.

Updated: 05-01-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a recent statement, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla commended the Agarwal community for their pivotal role in India's socio-economic transformation. He credited them with consistently integrating marginalized individuals and communities into the social fabric of the nation.

Birla's remarks were part of his address at the 'Agr Alankaran Samaroh' organized by the All India Agarwal Sangthan. The event celebrated the contributions of the Agarwal community in fostering inclusive growth across India.

Highlighting their historical significance, Om Birla noted the Agarwal community's involvement in the Indian freedom struggle and their commitment to various philanthropic efforts. The speaker's acknowledgment underscores the community's lasting impact on India's social and economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

