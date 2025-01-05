Agarwal Community: Pioneers of India's Socio-Economic Transformation

In a recent statement, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla commended the Agarwal community for their pivotal role in India's socio-economic transformation. He credited them with consistently integrating marginalized individuals and communities into the social fabric of the nation.

Birla's remarks were part of his address at the 'Agr Alankaran Samaroh' organized by the All India Agarwal Sangthan. The event celebrated the contributions of the Agarwal community in fostering inclusive growth across India.

Highlighting their historical significance, Om Birla noted the Agarwal community's involvement in the Indian freedom struggle and their commitment to various philanthropic efforts. The speaker's acknowledgment underscores the community's lasting impact on India's social and economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)