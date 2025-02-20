Left Menu

Gujarat's Strategic Budget: A Path to Inclusive Growth

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Finance Minister Kanu Desai emphasize public welfare in the state budget. The budget focuses on inclusive development inspired by PM Modi's vision, with significant allocations for urban welfare and initiatives like G-SAFAL to uplift underprivileged families.

Updated: 20-02-2025 12:54 IST
Gujarat's Strategic Budget: A Path to Inclusive Growth
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a confident expression of fiscal optimism, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel endorsed the recently unveiled state budget, underscoring the welfare-driven approach of the Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai's financial plans. Patel assured that each budget, including this one, aims to enhance public welfare in Gujarat.

Aligning with the government's agenda for inclusive growth, Finance Minister Kanu Desai articulated the administration's dedication to public development, emphasizing Gujarat's growth model, which draws inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision since 2001. Desai highlighted the focus on youth, women, and the specially-abled to ensure broad-based development.

Additionally, Chief Minister Patel sanctioned Rs 537.21 crore for diverse urban welfare projects, affirming a commitment to improving city infrastructure and resident quality of life. These funds will finance initiatives in road construction, drainage systems, electric buses, and city beautification, benefiting cities such as Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Porbandar.

A press release by the Chief Minister's Office emphasized Patel's proactive governance, citing transparent and prompt decision-making in the allocation for urban projects. The funds aim to improve living standards across municipal corporations and newly established municipalities in Gujarat.

Furthering social initiatives, Patel launched G-SAFAL, designed to bolster the livelihoods of Antyodaya families, particularly women, promoting economic independence. This program plans to assist 50,000 families over five years across multiple districts, reflecting the government's commitment to economic upliftment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

