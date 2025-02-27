Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Quality Revolution at Bharat Calling Conference

Union Minister Piyush Goyal urged businesses to champion inclusive growth through CSR initiatives at the Bharat Calling Conference 2025. Highlighting the vast opportunities in India, Goyal stressed on manufacturing, skill development, and sustainability. He underscored the significance of quality management to transform India into a global trade leader by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:47 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, addressing the Bharat Calling Conference 2025 in Mumbai, underscored the need for businesses to embrace inclusive development through enhanced Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. He emphasized that for true progress, targeted interventions like improved living conditions and infrastructure are essential.

Goyal highlighted the immense potential in India, a nation of 1.4 billion, with a focus on manufacturing, skill development, and innovation, supported by the Prime Minister's vision. He described India as a burgeoning investment hub with strategic initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat propelling the nation towards self-sufficiency.

Underscoring the importance of international trade, Goyal identified five crucial enablers for developing India by 2047: Quality Management, Sustainability, Inclusive Growth, Skill Development, and Competitiveness. He called for a quality revolution, encouraging businesses to adopt high standards and upgrade practices, aligning with India's sustainability ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

