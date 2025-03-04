Haryana's Visionary Budget 2023: Inclusive Growth for All Sectors
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini outlines a growth-oriented budget focusing on agriculture, education, health, sports, infrastructure, and women's empowerment. Set for presentation on March 7, the budget aims to align with PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision and reflects inclusive pre-budget consultations with administrative leaders.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced that the upcoming state budget will prioritize growth and development across various sectors, including agriculture, education, health, sports, infrastructure, and women's empowerment.
In a pre-budget consultation meeting in Panchkula, attended by administrative secretaries, ministers, and MLAs, Saini stressed the importance of these consultations in crafting an inclusive budget that aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.
The budget, slated for presentation on March 7, promises to introduce several welfare initiatives benefitting all sections of society. Saini expressed gratitude towards the legislators and officials who contributed insights for a budget reflecting citizens' needs and aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
