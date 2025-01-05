Mamata Banerjee to Honor Released Fishermen at Sagar Island
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Sagar Island to oversee preparations for the Gangasagar Mela. She will felicitate 95 fishermen released from a Bangladeshi prison. Most fishermen are from Kakdwip and Namkhana. The event will likely include compensation for the fishermen.
The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, is set to visit Sagar Island in the South 24 Parganas district on Monday to assess preparations for the annual Gangasagar Mela. During her visit, she will honor 95 fishermen recently freed from a Bangladesh prison.
The fishermen, apprehended between October and November last year for allegedly entering Bangladeshi waters illegally, are expected to receive some form of compensation from the Chief Minister during the felicitation ceremony, according to an official from the administration.
The stage has been meticulously prepared near the helipad at Sagar Island, with the fishermen, mainly from Kakdwip and Namkhana, having arrived on Sunday evening. Banerjee also plans to visit the Bharat Sevashram Sangha and offer prayers at the Kapil Muni Temple.
