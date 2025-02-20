We got several requests from minorities for protection in Bangladesh; assured them of help: BGB DG.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:47 IST
- Country:
- India
We got several requests from minorities for protection in Bangladesh; assured them of help: BGB DG.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladesh
- minorities
- protection
- BGB
- Director General
- security
- nation
- support
- commitment
- assistance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Musk's Unseen Influence: Treasury Code Access Sparks Nationwide Outcry
Australia's New Gender Equality Strategy: A National Interest
Erode East By-Poll Voting Kicks Off Amid Tight Security
Delhi Mobilizes Massive Security for Assembly Elections
Smooth Sailing: Delhi Voters Flock to Polls Amid Robust Security