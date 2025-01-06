Shogun Conquers Golden Globes with Historical Brilliance

FX's historical series 'Shogun' dominated the Golden Globes, securing the best drama series award and acting honors for stars Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada. The compelling narrative of political intrigue struck a chord, garnering accolades for the first-time awardees.

Hiroyuki Sanada, after his win, expressed gratitude towards the people who supported his journey and encouraged young talents globally to persist and remain confident in their abilities.

Meanwhile, Jean Smart and Colin Farrell also excelled, with Smart winning best female actor in a comedy for 'Hacks,' and Farrell triumphing in a limited series category. The Hollywood Foreign Press is under new ownership with a commitment to diversity in its expanded membership.

