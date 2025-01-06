Left Menu

Shogun Conquers Golden Globes with Historical Brilliance

FX's historical epic 'Shogun' impressively swept the Golden Globes, winning best drama series and acting awards for Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada. Sanada encouraged young creators to persist, while the series also claimed supporting actor recognition. Other winners included 'Hacks' and 'Baby Reindeer,' with notable performances from Jean Smart and Colin Farrell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 10:39 IST
Shogun Conquers Golden Globes with Historical Brilliance
National Film Awards Image Credit:

FX's historical series 'Shogun' dominated the Golden Globes, securing the best drama series award and acting honors for stars Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada. The compelling narrative of political intrigue struck a chord, garnering accolades for the first-time awardees.

Hiroyuki Sanada, after his win, expressed gratitude towards the people who supported his journey and encouraged young talents globally to persist and remain confident in their abilities.

Meanwhile, Jean Smart and Colin Farrell also excelled, with Smart winning best female actor in a comedy for 'Hacks,' and Farrell triumphing in a limited series category. The Hollywood Foreign Press is under new ownership with a commitment to diversity in its expanded membership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025