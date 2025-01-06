Sri Saanidhya: Revolutionizing Devotee Experience at Dharmasthala

Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, will inaugurate a state-of-the-art queue complex named Sri Saanidhya at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala on Tuesday. The newly constructed facility, envisioned by D Veerendra Heggade, seeks to enhance the waiting experience for devotees visiting Sri Manjunatha Swamy.

The temple management said the traditional queue system, initiated decades ago, had become outdated due to rising visitors and prolonged waiting times during peak periods. The modern complex aims to address these challenges, offering a more comfortable and efficient experience, with improved amenities and crowd management.

The sprawling 2,75,177 square feet complex features air-conditioned halls with a capacity to accommodate between 10,000 to 12,000 devotees at a time. Enhanced facilities include digital TV and audio systems for live updates, AI-based camera surveillance for security, childcare rooms, and cafeterias, ensuring a seamless experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)