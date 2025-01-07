Allu Arjun's Hospital Visit Amid Legal Turmoil: A Heartfelt Encounter

Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun took time on Tuesday to visit Sritej, a boy recovering in a private hospital following injuries sustained during a stampede at the 'Pushpa 2' premiere.

During the brief visit, which lasted about ten minutes, Arjun was accompanied by Telangana Film Development Corporation chairman, Dil Raju. The hospital was under heavy police security to prevent any disorder during Arjun's presence, following the advisory from local police to keep the visit confidential.

Despite Arjun's concern and financial support extended to Sritej's family, ongoing legal proceedings complicated direct interactions. He faced charges alongside his security team and theatre management after the December 4 incident. Following his arrest, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail, which was later regularized by a city court.

(With inputs from agencies.)