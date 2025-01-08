Mohanlal: A Journey Through 45 Years of Cinematic Brilliance and New Horizons as Director
Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal reflects on his illustrious 45-year career, marking milestones including completing 36 films in a year and his recent directorial debut with 'Barroz'. He discusses his passion for storytelling, the challenges of 3D filmmaking, and the evolving Malayalam film industry.
Mohanlal, a stalwart of Malayalam cinema, has dedicated over 45 years to storytelling. Known for his prolific work rate, Mohanlal remarks that accomplishing 36 films in a single year is testament to his enduring passion for cinema.
Recently, he ventured into direction with 'Barroz', a 3D fantasy inspired by Jijo Punnoose's novel. Mohanlal shares that the project aimed to ignite the imagination of audiences both young and old.
Commenting on the Malayalam industry's growth, Mohanlal emphasizes its newfound pan-India acclaim and teases potential developments for the 'Drishyam' series, while praising adaptations that respect the essence of the original film.
