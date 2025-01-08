Mohanlal: A Journey Through 45 Years of Cinematic Brilliance and New Horizons as Director

Mohanlal, a stalwart of Malayalam cinema, has dedicated over 45 years to storytelling. Known for his prolific work rate, Mohanlal remarks that accomplishing 36 films in a single year is testament to his enduring passion for cinema.

Recently, he ventured into direction with 'Barroz', a 3D fantasy inspired by Jijo Punnoose's novel. Mohanlal shares that the project aimed to ignite the imagination of audiences both young and old.

Commenting on the Malayalam industry's growth, Mohanlal emphasizes its newfound pan-India acclaim and teases potential developments for the 'Drishyam' series, while praising adaptations that respect the essence of the original film.

(With inputs from agencies.)