Modi's Odisha Visit: Uniting Indians Worldwide at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a two-day visit to Odisha where he will inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. This convention aims to connect the Indian diaspora. The event runs from January 8–10, offering exhibitions and the launch of a special tourist train.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kicked off his two-day visit to Odisha, inaugurating the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention. His arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport was met with warm welcomes from Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and other dignitaries.
As Modi's motorcade made its way to Raj Bhavan under tight security, the streets of Odisha came alive with cultural performances. Folk artists and colorful lights greeted the Prime Minister, reflecting the vibrancy of the local culture.
Set to inaugurate the PBD convention, an essential platform for the Indian diaspora, Modi is expected to attend various exhibitions and remotely launch the Pravasi Bharatiya Express train service. This trip marks his fourth visit to Odisha post-general elections and includes engagements through January.
(With inputs from agencies.)
