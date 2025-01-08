Wicked Steals the Spotlight at 31st SAG Awards Nominations

The highly-anticipated Screen Actors Guild Awards unveiled its nominations for the 31st annual ceremony, with the musical 'Wicked' dominating the lists as the leading nominee. 'A Complete Unknown,' a biopic on Bob Dylan, follows closely behind in the nominations race.

Plagued by out-of-control wildfires across Los Angeles and Southern California, the SAG Awards had to shift gears and issue a press release to announce the nominations, as opposed to a planned live announcement. Despite the disruption, the show will go on, streaming live on Netflix on February 23.

Kristen Bell, a prominent nominee for her performance in Netflix's 'Nobody Wants This,' will be hosting. Her co-star Adam Brody also received a nod. This year's lineup also features shows like 'Shogun,' 'Abbott Elementary,' and 'The Bear' among illustrious industry names.

