Wicked Steals the Spotlight at 31st SAG Awards Nominations
The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards sees 'Wicked' leading the nominations, with a close follow from the Bob Dylan biopic 'A Complete Unknown.' The event faced disruptions due to wildfires in Los Angeles but managed to release the nominations via press release. Hosted by Kristen Bell, the awards will be streamed live.
The highly-anticipated Screen Actors Guild Awards unveiled its nominations for the 31st annual ceremony, with the musical 'Wicked' dominating the lists as the leading nominee. 'A Complete Unknown,' a biopic on Bob Dylan, follows closely behind in the nominations race.
Plagued by out-of-control wildfires across Los Angeles and Southern California, the SAG Awards had to shift gears and issue a press release to announce the nominations, as opposed to a planned live announcement. Despite the disruption, the show will go on, streaming live on Netflix on February 23.
Kristen Bell, a prominent nominee for her performance in Netflix's 'Nobody Wants This,' will be hosting. Her co-star Adam Brody also received a nod. This year's lineup also features shows like 'Shogun,' 'Abbott Elementary,' and 'The Bear' among illustrious industry names.
