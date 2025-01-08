Left Menu

Wicked Steals the Spotlight at 31st SAG Awards Nominations

The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards sees 'Wicked' leading the nominations, with a close follow from the Bob Dylan biopic 'A Complete Unknown.' The event faced disruptions due to wildfires in Los Angeles but managed to release the nominations via press release. Hosted by Kristen Bell, the awards will be streamed live.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:32 IST
Wicked Steals the Spotlight at 31st SAG Awards Nominations
  • Country:
  • United States

The highly-anticipated Screen Actors Guild Awards unveiled its nominations for the 31st annual ceremony, with the musical 'Wicked' dominating the lists as the leading nominee. 'A Complete Unknown,' a biopic on Bob Dylan, follows closely behind in the nominations race.

Plagued by out-of-control wildfires across Los Angeles and Southern California, the SAG Awards had to shift gears and issue a press release to announce the nominations, as opposed to a planned live announcement. Despite the disruption, the show will go on, streaming live on Netflix on February 23.

Kristen Bell, a prominent nominee for her performance in Netflix's 'Nobody Wants This,' will be hosting. Her co-star Adam Brody also received a nod. This year's lineup also features shows like 'Shogun,' 'Abbott Elementary,' and 'The Bear' among illustrious industry names.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025