Sambhal's Sacred Sites Set for Revival Amid Anti-Encroachment Efforts

Sambhal's District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya announced plans to restore five historic religious sites unveiled by an anti-encroachment drive. These sacred sites, once pivotal for religious activities, will be revamped under government and rural schemes, aiming to make Sambhal a tourist hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:55 IST
Sambhal District Magistrate, Rajender Pensiya, announced on Thursday the restoration of five sacred sites recently unearthed through an anti-encroachment initiative. Many of these locations, buried due to encroachment, hold historical and religious significance as detailed in sacred texts.

Following the media briefing, DM Pensiya conducted an inspection of the sites: Chaturmukh Koop, Ashok Koop, Chatur Sagar, Ekant Tirtha, and Shankh Madhav. These were originally water bodies used for religious practices, which the administration intends to rejuvenate with the aid of government schemes.

The transformation efforts fall under broader plans to develop Sambhal into a tourist attraction. Work is actively underway, with parts of the initiative funded by the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and local municipal efforts.

