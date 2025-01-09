The Unforgotten Scandal: A Survivor's Plea for Justice

A British woman who survived exploitation by a criminal gang over a decade ago continues to live in fear, as recent media attention revisits the scandal.

The resurfacing of the issue has prompted calls for increased governmental action and attention, especially after social media posts by Elon Musk criticized political leaders for inaction.

Survivors and advocates emphasize the need for implementing existing recommendations to provide support and better preventive measures, urging focus on victims rather than drawing out another inquiry.

