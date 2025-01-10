Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan Reflects on Blockbuster Debut and 25-Year Journey in Bollywood

Celebrating his 25th anniversary in Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan reminisces about his debut film "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai" directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan. The film, re-released to mark the milestone, originally surprised Hrithik, who thought it was intended for top stars like Shah Rukh Khan.

Updated: 10-01-2025 14:40 IST
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently reflected on his breakthrough role in the film "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai," as it is re-released to celebrate his 25 years in the industry. Directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan, the film marked Hrithik's stunning debut, originally catching him by surprise.

While discussing the movie's potential casting with his father, Hrithik initially believed the lead was meant for other top stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. However, Rakesh Roshan revealed the project was tailored for his son, sparking both excitement and anxiety in Hrithik.

At 51, Hrithik humorously expressed concerns over the film's re-release, fearing audience judgment after revisiting the film. Nevertheless, he embraces the support from fans who cherish his genuine persona over his on-screen image, and he is gearing up for his next role in "War 2."

