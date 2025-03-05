JECRC Celebrates 25 Years with Record-Breaking Placements in North India

In a landmark achievement marking its 25th anniversary, JECRC has exceeded previous records, solidifying its standing in North India's placement arena. With a vibrant student body of 22,000 across its campuses, JECRC has emerged as a leading recruitment hub sought after by top recruiters looking for industry-ready candidates.

As of February 20, 2025, JECRC boasts an impressive count of 2,046 placements across 131 prominent corporations. Amazon tops the offer list with the highest package of INR 33 lakh per annum, while the average package stands at INR 6 lakh per annum. Remarkably, 876 students received offers above INR 7 lakh per annum, underscoring the caliber of talent at JECRC. The response from major IT players has been overwhelmingly positive; companies like LTI Mindtree, Accenture, and Capgemini extended 748 offers. Fortune 500 companies contributed 825 offers, reinforcing JECRC's elite status among hiring destinations.

JECRC's commitment to emerging technologies is clear, with 46% of placements in roles such as Data Analyst and Cloud Engineer. Startups have also placed significant trust in JECRC's pipeline, accounting for 30% of the total offers. Beyond engineering, over 900 students secured roles in diverse fields, with recruiters like AU Bank and ITC among others.

The vibrant innovation ecosystem at JECRC, evidenced by the JECRC Incubation Centre, is a key factor in its placement success. Over 150 startups have been fostered, aligning with the institution's goal of enhancing entrepreneurial skills. Facilities like JU Makerspace offer cutting-edge training in AI and robotics, providing students with practical skills vital for employability. National hackathons and real-world problem-solving initiatives offer additional competitive advantages in the job market.

JECRC's robust coding culture preps students for top software development and IT roles through regular hackathons and a presence on global coding platforms. State-of-the-art infrastructure, including an advanced Computer Centre and a comprehensive digital library, supports a well-rounded educational experience. A dedicated team of 17 professionals from the Training & Placement Cell has been instrumental in achieving this success, ensuring JECRC remains a leader in recruitment and career development in North India.

