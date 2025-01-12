Remembering a Visionary: Swami Vivekananda's Enduring Legacy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the renowned monk Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, emphasizing his profound impact on global spirituality.

In a heartfelt post on the platform X, Adityanath called the youth to embody Vivekananda's teachings, marking 'National Youth Day' with a message of inspiration.

Born in 1863, Swami Vivekananda's life and ideas continue to shape the spiritual landscape, as noted by Adityanath, who regards him as a beacon for Hinduism and global harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)