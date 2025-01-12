Left Menu

Remembering a Visionary: Swami Vivekananda's Enduring Legacy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. He urged youth to embrace Vivekananda's teachings, emphasizing Hinduism as a guiding force for humanity. The chief minister celebrated National Youth Day as a tribute to the influential monk, who was born in 1863 and passed away in 1902.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-01-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 09:25 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the renowned monk Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, emphasizing his profound impact on global spirituality.

In a heartfelt post on the platform X, Adityanath called the youth to embody Vivekananda's teachings, marking 'National Youth Day' with a message of inspiration.

Born in 1863, Swami Vivekananda's life and ideas continue to shape the spiritual landscape, as noted by Adityanath, who regards him as a beacon for Hinduism and global harmony.

