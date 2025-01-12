Remembering a Visionary: Swami Vivekananda's Enduring Legacy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. He urged youth to embrace Vivekananda's teachings, emphasizing Hinduism as a guiding force for humanity. The chief minister celebrated National Youth Day as a tribute to the influential monk, who was born in 1863 and passed away in 1902.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the renowned monk Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, emphasizing his profound impact on global spirituality.
In a heartfelt post on the platform X, Adityanath called the youth to embody Vivekananda's teachings, marking 'National Youth Day' with a message of inspiration.
Born in 1863, Swami Vivekananda's life and ideas continue to shape the spiritual landscape, as noted by Adityanath, who regards him as a beacon for Hinduism and global harmony.
