Celebrating Statehood: The Vibrant Legacy of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram
President Droupadi Murmu extended her best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their Statehood Day, acknowledging the states' unique cultural heritage and natural beauty since achieving statehood in 1987. She expressed hope for their ongoing progress and preservation of traditions.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed her heartfelt greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their Statehood Day, underlining how both states epitomize India's rich diversity and cultural legacy.
With statehood granted to Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on this day in 1987, the celebration marks a significant milestone in their history. Murmu's message echoed her admiration for their natural beauty and the cultural wealth that define these regions.
In her message, shared on social media, President Murmu conveyed confidence in the populations of these states to uphold their unique traditions while pursuing progress and excellence for a prosperous future.
