Legacy of Kejong Chang: A Visionary Leader of Nagaland

Kejong Chang, a prominent figure in Nagaland's political landscape, passed away early Thursday at the age of 102. His family confirmed his passing, noting his significant contributions to the state as both a government official and politician.

Chang's storied career began in 1949 when he was appointed the first 'dobashi' (interpreter) for Tuensang Frontier Agency. His dedication saw him rise through the ranks, serving in various capacities until 1991. Transitioning to politics in 1998, Chang was elected unopposed multiple times, showcasing his unwavering popularity with the electorate.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton paid tribute to Chang, highlighting his visionary leadership and deep connection with the people. Both leaders acknowledged the void left by Chang's demise but noted that his legacy of service and sacrifice would endure.

