Left Menu

Legacy of Kejong Chang: A Visionary Leader of Nagaland

Kejong Chang, a six-time MLA and former Nagaland minister, passed away at 102. Renowned for his service to Nagaland, he held various government roles before entering politics, where he was elected multiple times due to his immense popularity. Chang leaves behind a revered legacy remembered by leaders and citizens alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:30 IST
Legacy of Kejong Chang: A Visionary Leader of Nagaland
  • Country:
  • India

Kejong Chang, a prominent figure in Nagaland's political landscape, passed away early Thursday at the age of 102. His family confirmed his passing, noting his significant contributions to the state as both a government official and politician.

Chang's storied career began in 1949 when he was appointed the first 'dobashi' (interpreter) for Tuensang Frontier Agency. His dedication saw him rise through the ranks, serving in various capacities until 1991. Transitioning to politics in 1998, Chang was elected unopposed multiple times, showcasing his unwavering popularity with the electorate.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton paid tribute to Chang, highlighting his visionary leadership and deep connection with the people. Both leaders acknowledged the void left by Chang's demise but noted that his legacy of service and sacrifice would endure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025