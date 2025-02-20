Left Menu

Cultural Bridges: India and Bangladesh's Shared Legacy

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted the shared cultural heritage between India and Bangladesh, emphasizing India's significant role in Bangladesh's creation as a nation. During a meeting of SWARBICA, he called for preserving this heritage through digitization efforts, benefiting research across the region, including Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:20 IST
Cultural Bridges: India and Bangladesh's Shared Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat underscored the profound cultural connections between India and Bangladesh, highlighting India's pivotal involvement in the formation of Bangladesh as a nation. His comments came during the meeting of the South and West Asian Regional Branch of the International Council on Archives (SWARBICA) held at the India International Centre in New Delhi.

The minister's remarks surfaced amidst reports of vandalism against murals of Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and damage to his historic residence in Dhaka by protesters. Shekhawat emphasized the need to preserve the shared heritage of the region through digitization, benefiting researchers throughout South Asia, including Pakistan and Bangladesh.

India is poised to digitize 300 million historical pages, making them accessible online, an initiative expected to bolster cultural ties and foster collaboration with neighboring countries like Nepal and Bangladesh in record digitization. This effort aims to bridge the diverse geographies through shared cultural narratives, enriching the historical research landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025