Cultural Bridges: India and Bangladesh's Shared Legacy

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat underscored the profound cultural connections between India and Bangladesh, highlighting India's pivotal involvement in the formation of Bangladesh as a nation. His comments came during the meeting of the South and West Asian Regional Branch of the International Council on Archives (SWARBICA) held at the India International Centre in New Delhi.

The minister's remarks surfaced amidst reports of vandalism against murals of Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and damage to his historic residence in Dhaka by protesters. Shekhawat emphasized the need to preserve the shared heritage of the region through digitization, benefiting researchers throughout South Asia, including Pakistan and Bangladesh.

India is poised to digitize 300 million historical pages, making them accessible online, an initiative expected to bolster cultural ties and foster collaboration with neighboring countries like Nepal and Bangladesh in record digitization. This effort aims to bridge the diverse geographies through shared cultural narratives, enriching the historical research landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)