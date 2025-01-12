Outrage in Chamarajapet: Cow Attack Sparks Local Protests

The Chamarajapet area was engulfed in tension after a brutal attack on three cows, with the assailants severing the animals' udders.

The incident took place in Vinayakanagar and has left the locality in shock, prompting immediate reaction from residents and local leaders.

The BJP demands action against the perpetrators, threatening to celebrate 'Black Sankranti' in protest, highlighting the religious significance of cows during the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)