Outrage in Chamarajapet: Cow Attack Sparks Local Protests
The Chamarajapet area is on edge after unidentified assailants attacked three cows, severing their udders. Local outrage followed, with the BJP threatening to observe 'Black Sankranti' if no action is taken. The incident underscores the cultural and religious importance of cows during the Sankranti festival.
Bengaluru
The Chamarajapet area was engulfed in tension after a brutal attack on three cows, with the assailants severing the animals' udders.
The incident took place in Vinayakanagar and has left the locality in shock, prompting immediate reaction from residents and local leaders.
The BJP demands action against the perpetrators, threatening to celebrate 'Black Sankranti' in protest, highlighting the religious significance of cows during the festival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
