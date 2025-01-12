Maha Kumbh 2023: A Spiritual and Cultural Gathering of Strength

In anticipation of the first major bath on 'Paush Poornima,' spiritual leaders assert that this year's Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj will bolster the nation's strength.

They emphasize performing 'yagyas' during this period, with notable figures like Swami Adhokshajanand Devtirth highlighting the Kumbh's unparalleled spiritual power.

The festival blends mythology, history, and astrology, with sacred sites in Haridwar, Nashik, Ujjain, and Prayagraj marking the path of the divine nectar 'Amrit.'

