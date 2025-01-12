Ajith Kumar's Iconic Win: A Proud Moment for Indian Motorsports
Top Tamil actor Ajith Kumar secured third place in his racing team's category at the ongoing Dubai 24H 2025 event. His achievement was praised by various political and film industry figures, who hailed it as a significant moment for Indian motorsports. Organized annually, the event challenges participants with a 24-hour race format testing speed and endurance.
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and BJP leader K Annamalai extended their congratulations to Tamil film icon Ajith Kumar after his team secured third place in the 991 category at the Dubai 24H 2025 race.
The annual event, held at Dubai Autodrome, showcases high-performance GT and touring cars in an arduous 24-hour format, assessing participants' speed, strategic prowess, and endurance.
Kamal Haasan saluted Ajith's spirit of pushing boundaries, defining it as a pivotal moment for Indian motorsport, reflecting the actor's multifaceted talents and unwavering dedication.
