Ajith Kumar's Iconic Win: A Proud Moment for Indian Motorsports

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and BJP leader K Annamalai extended their congratulations to Tamil film icon Ajith Kumar after his team secured third place in the 991 category at the Dubai 24H 2025 race.

The annual event, held at Dubai Autodrome, showcases high-performance GT and touring cars in an arduous 24-hour format, assessing participants' speed, strategic prowess, and endurance.

Kamal Haasan saluted Ajith's spirit of pushing boundaries, defining it as a pivotal moment for Indian motorsport, reflecting the actor's multifaceted talents and unwavering dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)