Empowering Artisans: The SARAS Fair's Role in Arunachal's Growth

In an address at the inauguration of the SARAS Fair, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the critical role the North East's development plays in national progress. He noted that the fair provides a crucial platform for local artisans to connect with national and international markets.

The annual event, organized by the state government, brings together showcasing cultural heritage, handicrafts, and organic products, simultaneously promoting sustainable livelihoods. State self-help groups (SHGs) manage a significant corpus, illustrating the collective impact of their efforts despite challenging terrains.

Khandu celebrated the systematic progress of transforming SHG members into 'Lakhpati' households, recognizing over 1,600 members so far. The fair aligns with broader national initiatives, empowering women entrepreneurs and supporting rural artisans through various training and development programs.

