Empowering Artisans: The SARAS Fair's Role in Arunachal's Growth

Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasizes the importance of the SARAS Fair in linking rural artisans to broader markets. The event showcases the region's cultural heritage and supports self-help groups (SHGs) in achieving financial independence and sustainable livelihoods, aligning with the 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:31 IST
In an address at the inauguration of the SARAS Fair, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the critical role the North East's development plays in national progress. He noted that the fair provides a crucial platform for local artisans to connect with national and international markets.

The annual event, organized by the state government, brings together showcasing cultural heritage, handicrafts, and organic products, simultaneously promoting sustainable livelihoods. State self-help groups (SHGs) manage a significant corpus, illustrating the collective impact of their efforts despite challenging terrains.

Khandu celebrated the systematic progress of transforming SHG members into 'Lakhpati' households, recognizing over 1,600 members so far. The fair aligns with broader national initiatives, empowering women entrepreneurs and supporting rural artisans through various training and development programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

