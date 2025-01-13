Left Menu

Sacred Plunge: Amrit Snan Schedule Announced for Maha Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Mela administration has declared the schedule for the Amrit Snan ritual for 13 Akharas of Sanatan Dharma during Makar Sankranti and Basant Panchami. The event is meticulously timed, with each Akhara arranged in a fixed sequence to ensure a smooth process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:16 IST
The Maha Kumbh Mela's administration has released a detailed schedule for the Amrit Snan ritual, involving 13 Akharas of Sanatan Dharma, for the upcoming Makar Sankranti and Basant Panchami events in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the tradition, the sequence and timing for each Akhara's sacred bath have been carefully planned. On Makar Sankranti, the first to bathe will be Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara, each allocated specific time slots.

Following them, several other Akharas, including Sanyasi and Bairagi groups, will partake. The fixed schedule aims to preserve tradition while ensuring the orderly conduct of this significant religious practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

